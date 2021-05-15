Deion Sanders loves Deommodore Lenoir's effort at 49ers minicamp

Deion shouts out 49ers rookie CB's effort at minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deommodore Lenoir's physicality at the 49ers' rookie minicamp drew the praise of one of the NFL's all-time great defensive backs.

Somebody call the police because that was AGGRAVATED ASSAULT https://t.co/aFr1KSCP4o — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 15, 2021

Deion Sanders helped the 49ers win a Super Bowl in the 1990s, and Lenoir replied by telling the legend he grew up watching "Prime Time" play.

PrimeTime Appreciate you man I learned that Swag from watching you — HER0 ZER0❄️ (@Dmo_lenoir) May 15, 2021

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round by the 49ers, becoming the second cornerback selected by the team after Michigan's Ambry Thomas went in the third round.

The 49ers had the secondary pegged as a primary position of need this offseason, and Lenoir certainly will have a chance to make the final roster after a standout career at Oregon.

Clearly, he's already impressing with his "criminal" play between the lines.

