Deion Sanders on his long-term vision, 2024 expectations for Colorado football

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders recently sat down with Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt to discuss a variety of topics.

The latest episode of "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast" aired Monday morning with "Coach Prime" as the special guest. On the same morning, Sanders picked up a commitment from blue-chip recruit Chauncey Gooden, a top-10 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 who chose the Buffaloes over Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and others.

It's another sign that Sanders has an eye on the future of Colorado football, contrary to the popular belief that "Coach Prime" will leave Boulder once his sons do.

Klatt asked Sanders about that and much more. Here are three takeaways from "Coach Prime's" sit-down with Klatt.

Deion Sanders wants to be remembered as 'Coach Prime'

Sanders won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1994 and was first-team All-Pro six times. He's a two-time Super Bowl winner and the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

Despite everything he accomplished during his playing days, Sanders wants nothing more than to be remembered as "Coach Prime." That's a tough ask for an iconic athlete such as Sanders, but he's determined to make that a reality.

"There's a multiplicity of things that have to transpire," Sanders said of what it will take to be remembered as "Coach Prime." "You have to be successful in what we call success. You have to be present. You don't have to be perfect, you just have to be present. And you have to provoke change. I have the autonomy and the ability to accomplish all three simultaneously and we're doing it."

Sanders has been coaching college football since 2020 (first at Jackson State), and has fully embraced being the leader of men.

"It's on me, how long I want to do it, and my tank is full. It's getting to that point now where some people, especially kids, they don't know me as 'Prime' the football player. They know me as 'Coach Prime' and I like that. I like that because a coach has this connotation that he's helping you get to where you need to go. He's like a live navigational system."

Deion Sanders' long-term vision for Colorado football

It's no secret that 2024 will be Sanders' final season coaching his sons: Shedeur, Shilo and bonus son Travis Hunter.

Shedeur and Hunter are projected first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft while Shilo could play his way onto draft boards with an impressive season. That impending reality has left many wondering what Deion Sanders will do once he's no longer coaching his sons, and just how long he'll remain in Colorado without them.

"Coach Prime" has made it clear on multiple occasions that he leads his children, he doesn't follow them, and that sentiment was reaffirmed on Monday.

"I'm a leader of men, not a follower of men," Sanders told Klatt. "I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons, I don't follow my sons. My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I'm not following them to the NFL. I'm a bonafide leader.

"I plan on being here (at Colorado) and being dominant here. They (Shedeur, Shilo, Travis) are establishing something that we're going to continue to build on for years to come and I'm thankful that they're establishing what they're establishing."

Deion Sanders' expectations for Colorado football in 2024

Klatt was born in Colorado and was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Buffs from 2003-05.

While some inherent bias may exist, Klatt made sure to say that his "analyst hat" was on when he spoke about expectations for Colorado this fall.

"To me, I genuinely believe that with your quarterback in particular, you have a chance to compete for the Big 12 championship," Klatt said. "In this era, there's 12 teams in the playoff. If you're on the level where you can compete for a conference championship, you will be competing — at least in my estimation — for a playoff spot."

Klatt went on to ask Sanders about his expectations for the 2024 season and the Colorado football coach replied, "to do just what you just mentioned."

"I feel like we addressed the needs and tremendous concerns," Sanders said.

Sanders has improved Colorado's offensive line and the talent level on defense as well as added valuable depth via the transfer portal. The Buffs have enough firepower to make some noise in their return to the Big 12 this year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 3 takeaways from Deion Sanders' appearance on 'The Joel Klatt Show'