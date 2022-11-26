Deion Sanders has ‘legit interest’ in Colorado, per Bruce Feldman

On the final Saturday of the college football regular season, Colorado fans woke up to another encouraging report that Deion Sanders might become the Buffs’ next head coach.

Reporting live on FOX, college football insider Bruce Feldman said that Coach Prime has “legit interest” in CU. This news comes soon after Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede reported that Colorado gave Sanders an “impressive” offer.

Sanders’ 11-0 Jackson State Tigers are primed to defend their SWAC championship on Dec. 3, making it likely that any move will be made after that.

It also became official on Saturday that Matt Rhule has agreed to become the head coach at Nebraska.

Recently, a couple big names have been offered Head Coaching jobs 🧐@BruceFeldmanCFB fills us in on some potential moves within CFB 👀 pic.twitter.com/44FZBaEG8n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

