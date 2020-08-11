Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network

Deion Sanders is no longer at NFL Network.

Sanders is leaving the league-owned cable channel, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

Although Sanders has received plenty of criticism in recent days for his comments about players opting out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ourand reports that it was Sanders who opted to leave at the expiration of his contract.

Sanders was one of the longest-tenured commentators at NFL Network. He has said he aspires to go into coaching and even claimed he will be a college football head coach in 2021.

