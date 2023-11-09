Would Deion Sanders leave Colorado football for NFL? Buffaloes coach isn't 'built' for pros

With such success so early into his coaching career, it's natural to speculate the next move for Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. But to the former Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, he's perfectly content in college — for now.

More specifically, the money involved in the NFL would not be conducive to his success, as Sanders relayed to "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday.

"No, I don't think I'm built for the NFL," Sanders told Patrick. "I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much and what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that, when I see a guy getting paid millions and millions of dollars and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations in the game, I'm gonna have a true problem.

"So I'm the kind of coach that would come out there with 53 (players) and come back out of halftime with about 32. Because I can't do it. I'm too brutally honest that I want to win that much that I need everybody that respects the game. And often times, money clouds that judgment. It's happening in college football, money clouds that love and that passion for the game."

Deion Sanders says being an NFL Head Coach is not for him... Would that be different if it were a package deal with Shedeur and Shilo though? pic.twitter.com/vpGNvpsmPL — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2023

One of Sanders' sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has gained traction as a potential NFL draft pick this season, ranking third nationally in passing yards (2,882) and 11th in completion percentage (70.1). His other son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, has 48 total tackles with two forced fumbles and an interception for the Buffaloes this season.

Would Sanders eventually consider a move if granted the opportunity to coach both his sons at the next level?

"They're gonna come out the same year, next year," Sanders said. "They better not try to leave daddy this year, by the way. I don't know, I haven't thought (about it), I'm trying to win a game, I'm not thinking down the street that far. I haven't thought like that."

Deion Sanders coaching record

Team Record Year Jackson State 4-3 2020 Jackson State 11-2 2021 Jackson State 12-1 2022 Colorado 4-5 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Would Deion Sanders leave Colorado for NFL? Buffaloes coach answers