Deion Sanders leads Jackson State to SWAC Championship

Barry Werner
·1 min read
It was a fine time Saturday for Prime Time and Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game.

Deion Sanders’ Tigers are 11-1 after toppling Prairie View A&M, 27-10, to earn the conference crown.

It was an all-around effort by Jackson State, which got a touchdown from the offense, defense, and special teams in taking down the Panthers, who fell to 7-5.

Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw a TD pass in the first quarter to erase a 7-0 deficit.

Isaiah Boldon had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Linebacker James Houston IV returned an interception 5 yards for a score.

