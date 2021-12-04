Deion Sanders leads Jackson State to SWAC Championship
It was a fine time Saturday for Prime Time and Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game.
Deion Sanders’ Tigers are 11-1 after toppling Prairie View A&M, 27-10, to earn the conference crown.
It was an all-around effort by Jackson State, which got a touchdown from the offense, defense, and special teams in taking down the Panthers, who fell to 7-5.
Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw a TD pass in the first quarter to erase a 7-0 deficit.
Isaiah Boldon had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
WHAT A RETURN!
@gojsufb's Isaiah Boldon with the 91-yard kickoff return in @theswac Championship 🏃🏾⚡ pic.twitter.com/UIOYnTiMI6
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 4, 2021
Linebacker James Houston IV returned an interception 5 yards for a score.