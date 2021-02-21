Deion Sanders leads Jackson State to 53-0 win in coaching debut

As head-coaching debuts go, Deion Sanders and Jackson State could not have found a softer opponent, which led to a predictably successful result.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back led the Tigers against NAIA school Edward Waters on Sunday at Mississippi Veteran Memorial Stadium. Jackson State went on to a 53-0 victory over a school that was coming off a 1-10 season.

Sanders had an unexpected visitor in another Hall of Famer. Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman was in attendance.

Troy Aikman surprised former Cowboys teammate Deion Sanders for Deion’s coaching debut at Jackson State (via @TroyAikman’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WOsl6vk0Cz — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 21, 2021

Aikman and Sanders played together on the Cowboys from 1995-99 and won the 1995 Super Bowl. Aikman received a COVID-19 test before heading down to the field.

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger