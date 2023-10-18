Deion Sanders lands on Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list

The hype around the Colorado Buffaloes football team has simmered a bit after an inexcusable loss to Stanford in Boulder.

Still, head coach Deion Sanders is a national media marvel and always will draw attention to the program. The Buffs are 4-3 entering the bye week and need to win at least two of their final five games to become bowl-eligible, so there is a lot at stake for Coach Prime and his program.

However, the good news is that Deion Sanders was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list on Tuesday.

There are 26 total coaches on there, including four others from the Pac-12: Oregon’s Dan Lanning, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith.

The award will be announced in January and there will also be a Pac-12 Coach of the Year award given out, although it will be difficult for Coach Prime to win given the success that DeBoer is having with the Huskies.

