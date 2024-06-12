How Deion Sanders' Jackson State transfers fared, including Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders amassed a lot of football talent at Jackson State during his three-year tenure as coach. Sanders’ eye for talent and coaching led to two players being drafted by the NFL.

The Detroit Lions drafted linebacker James Houston with the No. 217 pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was the first Jackson State player drafted since Rico Richardson and Casey Therriault in 2013. And the New England Patriots selected defensive back Isaiah Bolden with the No. 245 pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders went 27-6 from 2020-2022, winning consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles (2021-2022), and suffered consecutive losses in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

After a 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl in 2022, Sanders left to become the coach at Colorado. When Sanders left JSU, he took 11 players with him, and another 40 players entered the transfer portal.

How Deion Sanders' Jackson State football players fared at new schools

Here is a look at how the key contributors from the 2022 Celebration Bowl team fared at their new school in 2023.

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback, transferred to Colorado and started 11 games at quarterback. He completed 298 of 430 for 3,230 yards and had 31 total touchdowns, while being sacked 52 times. Sanders was named AP Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year.

Travis Hunter, wide receiver and defensive back, transferred to Colorado and played safety and receiver. He had 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, he had 30 total tackles and tied for a team-high three interceptions.

Hunter was a first-team All-America and Paul Hornung Award Winner.

Sy’veon Wilkerson, running back, transferred to Colorado. He played in 11 games and carried the ball 53 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Alejandro Mata, kicker, transferred to Colorado and made 10 of 12 field goals.

Shilo Sanders, defensive back, transferred to Colorado and played in 11 games leading the team in tackles with 70.

Jeremiah Brown, outside linebacker, transferred to Colorado and played in 12 games and had 18 total tackles.

Tyler Brown, offensive lineman, transferred to Colorado and was ruled ineligible for the 2023 season by the NCAA.

Jacob Politte, long snapper, transferred to Colorado and did not see any action.

Tayvion Beasley, defensive back, transferred to Colorado before hitting the portal and transferred to San Diego State. He did not play in 2023.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive back, transferred to Colorado and started 10 games. He tied teammate Travis Hunter for team lead in interceptions with three.

Shane Hooks, wide receiver, transferred to Auburn and played in 13 games. He had 10 catches for 144 yards, two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman, wide receiver, transferred to Louisville and had 26 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns. He transferred to Mississippi State for the 2024 season.

Willie Gaines, wide receiver, transferred to Colorado, played in five games and had two catches for five yards.

Jasper Friis, offensive lineman, transferred to McNeese State, and played in three games.

Willis Patrick, offensive lineman, transferred to TCU, signed as a UDFA with Los Angeles Chargers. Played in the East-West Shrine game.

Nyles Gaddy, defensive lineman, transferred to Missouri, and was second on the team in sacks with four.

Jurriente Davis, linebacker, transferred to Texas A&M and played in two games.

Baron Hopson, linebacker, transferred to Kennesaw State, and had 24 total tackles.

Josh Griffis, defensive lineman, transferred to Tarleton State and played in 11 games and had 12 total tackles with three forced fumbles.

Herman Smith III, defensive back, transferred to Idaho State where he appeared in eight games and had 21 total tackles. After the 2023 season, Smith transferred to Colorado.

