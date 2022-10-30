Deion Sanders, Jackson State stand 8-0 after blanking Southern

ESPN’s College GameDay stopped by Jackson State on Saturday before the Tigers’ rivalry game with Southern.

Deion Sanders’ team went out and put on another clinic, thrashing the Jaguars, 35-0. The win improved the Tigers to 8-0 over and 5-0 in SWAC play.

🗣🗣FIRE IT UP J STATE FIRE IT UP#GameDay pic.twitter.com/U8WXiSNRxl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 29, 2022

The game was stopped for a weather delay early in the fourth quarter but it mattered not as Jackson State added a final touchdown when it resumed.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 194 yards and a touchdown. The coach’s son also ran for 2 scores.

Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran for 96 yards, including a 26-yard TD run.

Jackson State havin' too much fun out there 💪 pic.twitter.com/TLkwRiNphP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2022

The Jackson State defense allowed 85 passing yards and 221 total yards.

Up next for Coach Sanders’ team is Texas Southern.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire