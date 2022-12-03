Deion Sanders, Jackson State crushing Southern in SWAC Championship Game

4
Barry Werner
·1 min read

If this is to be Deion Sanders’ last game as head coach at Jackson State, the Tigers are sending “Prime Time” out in style.

Jackson State was devouring Southern in Saturday’s SWAC Championship.

Shedeur Sanders had thrown 3 TD passes midway through the second quarter and the Tigers were up 33-7 as they looked to complete a 12-0 season.

Of course, hovering over the game were reports that Deion Sanders planned to take the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, possibly as soon as Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

