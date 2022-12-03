Deion Sanders, Jackson State crushing Southern in SWAC Championship Game

If this is to be Deion Sanders’ last game as head coach at Jackson State, the Tigers are sending “Prime Time” out in style.

Jackson State was devouring Southern in Saturday’s SWAC Championship.

Shedeur Sanders had thrown 3 TD passes midway through the second quarter and the Tigers were up 33-7 as they looked to complete a 12-0 season.

Tigers HC Deion Sanders taking in the moments ahead of the SWAC championship game. #swacchampionship #jacksonstate #southern pic.twitter.com/mt1K8lWvyS — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) December 3, 2022

DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE JACKSON STATE GETTING IT DONE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL 😤 pic.twitter.com/qWZEREv5Cq — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2022

SHEDEUR SANDERS COULDN'T STOP THROWIN TDS 🎯 pic.twitter.com/o3puYZlybi — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2022

Of course, hovering over the game were reports that Deion Sanders planned to take the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, possibly as soon as Sunday.

