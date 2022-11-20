Deion Sanders, Jackson State complete 11-0 regular season by downing Alcorn State

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jackson State has faced 11 opponents in the 2022 regular season. Coach Deion Sanders’ Tigers vanquished each one.

The victory to run Jackson State’s mark to 11-0 came Saturday as the  Tigers downed Alcorn State, 24-13.

The star of the game was heralded recruit Travis Hunter, who scored on a pick-six and caught a touchdown pass.

Hunter’s great TD catch came on a pass from Shedeur Sanders.

