Deion Sanders, Jackson State complete 11-0 regular season by downing Alcorn State
Jackson State has faced 11 opponents in the 2022 regular season. Coach Deion Sanders’ Tigers vanquished each one.
The victory to run Jackson State’s mark to 11-0 came Saturday as the Tigers downed Alcorn State, 24-13.
The star of the game was heralded recruit Travis Hunter, who scored on a pick-six and caught a touchdown pass.
Jackson State University Travis Hunter 44 yard TD interception pic.twitter.com/o8Ryk07env
— HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) November 19, 2022
Hunter’s great TD catch came on a pass from Shedeur Sanders.
Jackson State University Travis Hunter 19 yard TD for his second TD of the gamepic.twitter.com/itcMmoLP3R
— HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) November 19, 2022
HISTORY!
Coach Prime and Jackson State go undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0630aMQkdV
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022