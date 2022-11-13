Deion Sanders, Jackson State 10-0 after knocking off Alabama A&M

Deion Sanders and Jackson State won their game against Alabama A&M on Saturday, 27-13, but lost quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the third quarter of the SWAC matchup.

Sanders was hit by two Alabama A&M players and needed to be helped to the sidelines. He was 12-of-20 for 164 yards at the time of his injury and did not return to the game.

The victory earned the Tigers a second straight trip to the SWAC Championship Game. This is the first time in program history Jackson State is 10-0.

The Tigers finish their regular season on Saturday against Alcorn State.

Heralded recruit Travis Hunter had a huge game, with the first TD of his college career and an interception.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire