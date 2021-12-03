Deion Sanders Invited Brittany Renner to Speak With Jackson State Tigers About Dangers of Flirty DMs

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders, in an unprecedented move, invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak with the team.

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” wrote Sanders alongside a video of the meeting on Instagram. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

In the clip, Sanders introduced Renner to his team for them to respond with laughs and clapping. “So when you reach a certain status, you can have the pick of the litter,” said Renner, who was there to warn the team about the dangers of flirty DMs, and the responsibility that comes with being a public figure if these players make it to the NFL. “The world is your oyster, you can do whatever you want. … You get to skip the line, you get privilege. People just wanna be next to you, they don’t even see you as human anymore.”

Prior to her appearance at Jackson State, Renner joked in an Instagram post, “Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons.”

Earlier this year, Renner dated Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington, although the pair have since broken up. They did have one child together, and earlier this year it was rumored at one point he paid $200k in child support to her although he has since denied these claims. Washington potentially responded to Sanders’ move on Twitter on Friday, posting a clown emoji.

🤡 — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) December 3, 2021

Catch the entirety of the video Sanders posted from the meeting above.

Related Articles

More Complex

Story continues

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok