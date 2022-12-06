Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.

Here are just some of the major news stories that emerged in Pac-12 football over the past 24 hours, with help from our friends at Buffaloes Wire and Ducks Wire:

DEION SANDERS HIRES KENT STATE HEAD COACH AS NEW COLORADO OC

Sean Lewis is regarded as an excellent hire by Deion Sanders at Colorado.

DAN LANNING HIRES KENNY DILLINGHAM'S REPLACEMENT AT OREGON

Will Stein helped guide a very potent offense at UTSA. Now he’s in Eugene to help Lanning and Oregon.

COLORADO DECOMMITMENTS

Buffaloes Wire has more on this story.

DEION SEARCHES FOR DEFENSE

This would be a remarkable pull for Deion Sanders if he can pull it off.

11 DUCKS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL AS OF TUESDAY MORNING

Ducks Wire is on top of this story.

WR JACOB COWING STAYS AT ARIZONA

#Arizona sees one top WR Dorian Singer go into the portal, but gets another top WR Jacob Cowing to announce he will return for another year. https://t.co/PBPjkjy2cb — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 6, 2022

ANDREW VORHEES NEWS

#USC OL Andrew Vorhees is headed to the Senior Bowl: https://t.co/iF36T020uW — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 6, 2022

TULI TUIPULOTU NEWS

TRAVIS HUNTER

WILLIE TAGGART

Jackson State assistants Tim Brewster, Andre Hart and Kevin Mathis, fired FAU head coach Willie Taggart and FAU dir. of player personnel David Kelly all joining Colorado’s staff. In fact, according to a source, they’ve all already been working in the building at CU. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 6, 2022

BOWL SCHEDULE CHANGE FOR OREGON STATE VS FLORIDA -- ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 4:30 PACIFIC

Time change is official. The Las Vegas Bowl will now kick off at 11:30 am PT on December 17th, and the TV broadcast has been moved to ESPN. — Carter Bahns (@carterbahns) December 5, 2022

BRETT NEILON NEWS

USC center Brett Neilon named finalist for Rimington Trophy:https://t.co/9qmSdX1yA9 pic.twitter.com/CkRgFlOIzm — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 5, 2022

HUNTER ECHOLS NFL DRAFT

Former #USC OLB Hunter Echols says Thank You as he declares for the NFL Draft after spending his final year of eligibility at #Arizona: https://t.co/5dmDH9P0Ck — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 5, 2022

CAL TO UCLA TRANSFER

#Cal LB transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo commits to #UCLA after having 17 tackles against the Bruins in the season finale. Had 91 tackles on the year, second on team to only Jackson Sirmon. https://t.co/2bjehBZ5S0 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 5, 2022

INCOMING TRANSFER TO ARIZONA STATE

DE Tristan Monday, who was the No. 767 overall prospect in the 2022 class out of Saguaro HS, has updated his bio to reflect a transfer from Wisconsin to Arizona State. Monday redshirted this season with the Badgers and has four seasons of eligibility.https://t.co/LSo3AFyRnI pic.twitter.com/vKrf0WL8pU — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) December 5, 2022

USC RECRUITING ITEM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Freshman linebacker Tyler Martin is in the transfer portal @247SportsPortal — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) December 5, 2022

USC RECRUITING

Thank you @CoachLukeHuard @Coach_Henson for stopping by yesterday to see @MicahBanuelos23 play his last high school game. @uscfb Washington has some dudes. pic.twitter.com/QCyUx9VeaI — Roy Banuelos (@rbanuelo) December 5, 2022

JT DANIELS

West Virginia QB JT Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal, source confirms to @TheAthletic. Just to recap: 2018-19: USC

2020-21: Georgia

2022: West Virginia

2023: ??? — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 6, 2022

