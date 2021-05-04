The 2021 NFL draft did not include a single player from a Historically Black College and University. Deion Sanders is not happy about that.

Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who now coaches at an HBCU, Jackson State, wrote on Instagram that “our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED.”

“I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders wrote. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again.”

This was a particularly challenging year for players from HBCUs because the COVID-19 pandemic moved their seasons to the spring. That meant seniors had to either skip their final season of college football or accept that they wouldn’t be available to participate in workouts for NFL teams.

Several players from HBCUs have signed as undrafted free agents.

Deion Sanders: HBCU players were neglected and rejected in the NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk