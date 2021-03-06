Deion Sanders goes 2-0 as Jackson State forces Grambling State fumble at goal line

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Deion Sanders made headlines as a player. He had a major voice as an announcer. The spotlight continues to find “Prime” in his first season as a coach at Jackson State.

Jackson State handed Grambling State its first home loss since 2015 Saturday in a battle of schools nicknamed Tigers.

The Jackson State Tigers came away with a 33-28 victory in a game that was not sealed until Sanders’ team forced a fumble near the goal line with little more than a minute left.

Grambling State running back Keilon Elder fumbled, and Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton recovered at Eddie Robinson Stadium.

It was Jackson State’s first win over Grambling State since 2012. It also gave Sanders a win in his SWAC debut.

Jackson State’s prior drive resulted in a fumble near the end zone that resulted in a Grambling State recovery on a drive that could have put the game away.

