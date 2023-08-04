Deion Sanders gives frank thoughts on conference realignment

The Pac-12 Conference continues to get hit hard with the latest realignment rumors. On Friday, reports surfaced that both Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten, and others stated that Arizona State, Utah and Arizona are seeking acceptance into the Big 12.

This comes after head coach Deion Sanders helped the Buffs join the Big 12 and negative comments were made towards Colorado by Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

Well, Prime has fired back after more Pac-12 schools are reportedly headed out the door.

“Man, I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving,” Sanders said during a press conference on Friday. “We trying to win, man. I don’t care where we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against, we’re trying to win. “All this is about money, you know that? It’s about a bag. Everybody’s chasing a bag, then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How is that? How do the grownups get mad at the players when the colleges are chasing it?”

At the end of it all, Sanders made sure to remind everyone that those same schools that were making questionable comments about the Buffs are now also leaving the Pac-12.

“The same teams who were talking about us, right?”

The expansion and realignment rumors have been all the buzz and Coach Prime is right. As the days go by, who knows what will happen with the Pac-12, but more comments such as these are likely to hit the headlines.

