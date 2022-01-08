Deion Sanders gets another big recruiting win as top-five WR Kevin Coleman commits to Jackson State

Deion Sanders has convinced another top-50 recruit to pick Jackson State football.

Kevin Coleman, the nation's No. 4 wide receiver and No. 44 overall prospect for the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

"I tried to warn y'all," tweeted Sanders shortly after the announcement.

Sanders tweeted that Coleman didn't let him know of his decision before he announced it live during the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior from St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, picked Jackson State over Florida State, Miami and Oregon, among others.

Kevin Coleman is a Class of 2022 receiver from St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.

He joins a talented Jackson State wide receiver group that features No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, who also plays defensive back, and Tennessee transfer Malachi Wideman, who led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns as a freshman this season.

The receivers will be catching passes from Coach Prime's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the FCS freshman of the year.

Coleman is the third high school prospect to commit to the Tigers in the 2022 class, along with Hunter and receiver Joanes Fortilien. The Tigers have also added nine transfers and two junior college players.

Kevin Coleman, the number 4 WR in the nation, is going to Jackson State to play for @DeionSanders! #BleedTheeBlue | @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/hgPGRNJrHE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 8, 2022

