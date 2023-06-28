Deion Sanders’ former player could interest Saints in 2023 supplemental draft

The NFL is reviving the supplemental draft in 2023, with a handful of players emerging as potential targets for the New Orleans Saints. One of which is former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who saw action under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at JSU in addition to playing at Tennessee.

As was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the former Volunteer is one of a very small number of players who have entered the supplemental draft. He is the second to do so along with former Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Milton Wright.

Wideman tallied 540 yards on 34 catches with 12 touchdowns in his first season with Coach Prime’s team, quickly making a statement across the SWAC. Those 12 trips to the end zone would led the conference in 2021, making room for high expectations for Wideman to build off of that in a big way for the 2022 season. That was not quite the case, though, as he recorded just three catches and a single score in 2022.

It will be interesting to see where Wideman lands — potentially New Orleans — when the supplemental draft kicks off on July 11. Teams may submit any of their 2024 draft picks in the 2023 supplemental draft to select a player, but the Saints have just five selections right now. They may opt to wait and sign anyone not picked in the supplemental draft as a free agent.

The Saints are led at wide receiver by Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, with the new addition of sixth-round former Wake Forest pass-catcher AT Perry also in the fold. There’s been talk of Perry becoming one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL Draft and while he and some of the other names on the roster could become notable standouts, there’s always room for more depth.

