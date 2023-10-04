Deion Sanders featured on list of best college football head coaching deals

What Deion Sanders has done for Colorado football in his first year as head coach is nothing short of remarkable. The Buffs are by far the biggest story in the sport so far this season, celebrities and top-ranked recruits have been at every home game and perhaps most importantly, the program is on track to reach its first bowl game since 2020.

On Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg included Coach Prime, who is set to make $5.5 million in base salary this season, on a list of the best head coaching deals in college football.

Below are the five head coaches featured on Myerberg’s list:

Kalen DeBoer, Washington

Washington, which is headed to the Big Ten next year, is currently 16-2 in the Kalen DeBoer era. The Huskies’ second-year head coach is making $4.2 million in base annual pay, per USA TODAY Sports.

Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

Tedford has Fresno State at 5-0 so far this season with road wins over Purdue and Arizona State. He’s making just $1.55 million in total pay this year.

Charles Huff, Marshall

Huff is making less than $800,000 this season at Marshall, which has gotten off to a 4-0 start.

Jerry Kill, New Mexico State

Although New Mexico State is only 2-3 so far in 2023, the Aggies are headed in the right direction under Jerry Kill, who is making just $600,000 this season.

Deion Sanders, Colorado

In addition to being the most-watched team in college football, Deion Sanders’ Buffs have already tripled their win total from last year. Coach Prime’s base salary is $5.5 million this season.

