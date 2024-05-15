Deion Sanders falls in CBS Sports’ updated head coach rankings

CBS Sports released its 2024 Power Four college football head coach rankings this week and as a surprise to some, Colorado’s Deion Sanders stood near the bottom of Tom Fornelli’s list.

Coach Prime stood at No. 55 in last year’s ranking but following a four-win first season leading the Buffs, he fell six spots to No. 61. Only seven head coaches were ranked below Sanders, including fellow Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham at No. 64.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart topped the list at No. 1 and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was the highest-ranked Big 12 head coach at No. 6.

Here’s what Fornelli wrote on placing Sanders at No. 61:

No coach has ever generated as much attention with so few noticeable results. Coach Prime came out the gates hot last season, winning his first three games and pulling off upsets of Nebraska and TCU, but the hype cooled off quickly. Both the coaching staff and roster have been overhauled, and we’ll soon find out if the second go-round of this grand experiment finds more success. If not, I don’t know that there will be a third year.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire