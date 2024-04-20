Deion Sanders facing intense pressure to win in 2024, CBS Sports writes

Colorado football has received a lot of press since Deion Sanders took over the Buffs program, and some college football analysts believe there’s pressure on Coach Prime to produce a winning season in 2024.

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports released a list of college football coaches facing the most pressure going into 2024, and Sanders was one of the eight names mentioned. Jeyarajah stressed that the coaches on his aren’t on the hot seat, but they will be under the microscope.

The list features some big-time head coaches, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, along with some coaches whose programs didn’t do much winning last season, such as Baylor’s Dave Aranda.

While Coach Prime has brought plenty of energy to Boulder, the talent-rich Buffs are facing pressure to improve upon their four-win season last fall.

Here’s what Jeyarajah wrote on Sanders:

“Coach Prime” took the Buffaloes mainstream during a 3-0 start to 2023, boasting two of the top five, and five of the top 15, most-watched regular-season broadcasts of the year. However, Colorado lost eight of its last nine games and finished last place in the Pac-12. Sanders hit the transfer portal hard, adding 25 transfers alongside No. 1 overall tackle recruit Jordan Seaton, but the Buffs are working against the clock. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter have been the faces of Sanders’ revamp at Colorado, and both could leave after the 2024 season for the NFL. If Colorado misses a bowl for the second straight season, the Buffaloes will be starting from scratch in 2025 without proof of concept to sell.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire