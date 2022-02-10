Deion Sanders explains why Daylen Baldwin transferred from Jackson State football to Michigan

Former Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin left JSU for Michigan after he misunderstood the reasons for cutting his scholarship to a half scholarship, according to Tigers coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders said Baldwin didn't understand the logic behind the move and decided to transfer. He explained the situation on the No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young on YouTube.

"Daylen told us after the spring that he wanted to turn pro after the fall season," Sanders said. "We said cool. So business wise, we cut his full scholarship to half because he didn't need a full because he wasn't going to be there past December. He didn't understand the logic of that and got sensitive."

Baldwin declined comment when reached by the Clarion Ledger in a Twitter direct message on Thursday.

Michigan was Baldwin's third college stop. He transferred to Jackson State from Morgan State, an HBCU in Baltimore. He caught 30 passes for 333 yards in two seasons with the Bears before having a breakout season during the spring of 2020, when he led the Tigers with 540 receiving yards.

"So he said 'OK, I'm going to leave'. We said cool," Sanders said. "Because we knew what we had coming. We knew what we had coming in and some things may not fit. You've got to understand you've never heard of Daylen Baldwin until the spring. No one ever heard of him until the spring, so we have developed him in that aspect."

Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines this season.

"We are happy and elated that instead of us going to a Power-5 and trying to poach from them, they came to us," Sanders said. "That shows the magnitude of your program, so that was a blessing as well. But we're OK, I think we're OK."

