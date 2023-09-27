Deion Sanders explains lack of playing time for highly touted freshman cornerback

Colorado Bufalloes head coach Deion Sanders did not mince words when asked why one of his top, five-star recruits hasn't gotten significant playing time.

Cormani McClain, a defensive back and ESPN's No. 14 ranked player overall in the 2023 college recruiting class, has hardly played through four games of Colorado's season. True freshmen don't often play regularly in college football, but given McClain's status as a highly touted recruit and the Buffaloes defense losing star cornerback Travis Hunter for a few games, the decision to keep him off of the field has raised a few eyebrows.

Ahead of Colorado's game against the Ducks last weekend, Sanders quickly shut down speculation that McClain could replace Hunter. Instead, the Buffaloes' strategy would be "cornerback by committee." Pressed on what was holding McClain back from being ready for game action, Sanders replied, "he is."

Deion Sanders speaks on Cormani McClain.



He says Cormani is holding himself back from seeing the field. pic.twitter.com/rub0SMN6HA — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) September 19, 2023

College Football Fix: Week 5 college football predictions: Can Deion, Colorado regroup?

Cormani McClain at Colorado

McClain, a native of Lakeland, Fla., was initially committed to the University of Miami for a couple of months when he was going through his recruitment process. However, after Colorado hired Sanders as their new head coach, the promising young cornerback flipped his commitment to join the Buffaloes according to CBS Sports.

In his time with the Buffaloes so far, McClain has not left a great impression on Sanders and the coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Denver Post's Sean Keeler pressed Sanders further about the true freshman cornerback's limited playing time and what he could do to get more.

"Study, prepare," Sanders said. "Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we're doing as a scheme. Want to play this game; desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game at practice, in the film room and on your own free time."

The Buffaloes head coach went on to point out that he checks how long each player and staff member watches film each week to see who's been preparing.

"You would be a fool to put somebody out there and they're unprepared. Can't do it. Won't do it, can't do it," Sanders said.

Coach Prime kept it extremely real when asked what exactly 5-star CB Cormani McClain needs to do to in order to see the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KHqa11qXwh — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 26, 2023

USC vs. Colorado 'David's got to have a Goliath': Deion Sanders, Colorado prepare for undefeated USC

Cormani McClain's stats

McClain recorded 16 tackles, five pass break-ups, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his senior year at Lakeland High School, according to 247Sports.

In one appearance for Colorado in 2023, the cornerback recorded two tackles.

CFB bowl projections: College Football Playoff field starts to take shape after Week 4

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders says Cormani McClain, 5-star freshman CB, is unprepared