Deion Sanders expects Broncos coach to have success in Denver
Coach Prime spoke about Sean Payton during his media appearance in Boulder on Friday.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.
Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
Tim Patrick missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, too.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
Cortes made his return for the Yankees last weekend.
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
“We are all good here in Birdland!”
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think Davante Adams' leg injury was “crazy serious.”
The Bucks star underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his left knee earlier this summer.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
There will be a first time champion at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
After two preseason games Thursday, there are six each on Friday and Saturday and two more on Sunday.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.