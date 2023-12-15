Deion Sanders ‘dominating’ offseason recruiting once again, Joel Klatt says

The college football transfer portal is spinning rapidly as players head elsewhere for more opportunities or perhaps more NIL (name, image and likeness) money.

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been very active early on this offseason. They have revamped the offensive line with a series of moves, although they did lose some talent, including running back Anthony Hankerson and center Van Wells, both of whom transferred to Oregon State.

But, the progress that the Buffs have made drew a strong impression from current Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt: “Coach Prime is dominating right now in recruiting as it relates to the Big 12,” the former Colorado quarterback said on his podcast earlier this week.

The Buffs also landed Jordan Seaton, a five-star class of 2024 offensive tackle who could start on the line next season.

"Coach Prime is dominating right now in recruiting as it relates to the Big 12."@JoelKlatt breaks down the work Colorado is doing in the off season to build towards next year 🦬 Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/lXSJyvFhM2 pic.twitter.com/wcwKdXtXsT — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) December 12, 2023

Klatt also mentioned that people will want to tear down what Colorado is doing. But after Colorado finished 1-11 in 2022, winning four games in 2023 with a complete roster overhaul isn’t bad by any means.

The future is bright for Coach Prime and the Buffs as they prepare to enter the Big 12.

