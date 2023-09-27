Deion Sanders describes USC heading into tussle with Trojans on Saturday

Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports filed a report on Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ Tuesday press conference. The presser preceded Saturday’s clash between Colorado and USC, in which high-profile quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Caleb Williams (USC) will garner major headlines.

Schrotenboer wrote:

“Colorado football coach Deion Sanders came up with a Biblical analogy to describe the state of his team this week as they prepare to face another undefeated juggernaut with an NFL-caliber quarterback.

“Sanders’ Buffaloes just got trounced at Oregon last Saturday, 42-6. Now comes No. 6 Southern California at home this Saturday in another Big Noon Kickoff on Fox.

“‘You’ve got to understand David’s got to have a Goliath,’ Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference in Boulder. “If David don’t have a Goliath, he don’t get to use his stones.'”

