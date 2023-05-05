How Deion Sanders described Dolphins UDFA LB Aubrey Miller

The Miami Dolphins added 21 undrafted players following the completion of the 2023 NFL draft, and one of the more interesting prospects signed was Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller.

Miller, standing at 6 feet and weighing 229 pounds, is a bit undersized for the NFL, but he put together a strong collegiate career. He led the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 109 tackles, and he also recorded 6.5 sacks in 2021.

Last season, he recorded 117 tackles (12 for a loss), 6.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. That performance earned him SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Despite playing at a smaller school in Jackson State, they had some national attention in recent years due to the arrival and departure of head coach Deion Sanders, who’ll be coaching Colorado this upcoming season.

Sanders, last November, spoke on Miller, and it really says a lot about the player the Dolphins could be getting.

“He’s matured a lot,” Sanders said (transcribed by the Miami Herald). “The guy plays his heart out. He goes about his job really professionally and hard. Aubrey is one of the guys that we hang our hats on in the middle of the defense, making calls, getting to the ball, flying around, and really setting the tone and the tempo. Not just on game day, but in practice as well.”

Energy and passion aren’t something this defense lacks, but more of it is always needed. If Miller can bring that each and every day, he could steal a spot on the practice squad or even the active roster depending on how well he performs.

