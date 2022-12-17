Deion Sanders delivers emotional speech before Jackson State’s bowl game

The Deion Sanders era is coming to an end at Jackson State on Saturday with the Tigers’ Celebration Bowl duel with North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Sanders is heading to the University of Colorado once the game concludes.

He addressed his players for a final time before they took the field in Atlanta and was quite emotional.

An emotional Deion Sanders addresses Jackson State pregame for one final time. pic.twitter.com/1qQiF2WPYY — Andscape (@andscape) December 17, 2022

