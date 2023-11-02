Deion Sanders, Dabo Swinney enjoy leverage; Kyle Trask sits; LSU beats Bama? | KEN WILLIS

The longer I pay attention, the more obvious it becomes.

Life is leverage.

Get you some.

Leverage might not offer a full cloak of invincibility, but it seems like one helluva club to keep holstered.

For those right moments, you know.

Deion Sanders has one type of leverage — immense popularity, along with here-and-there results, resulting in actual attention aimed at the Colorado Buffaloes.

Dabo Swinney has another type — a pair of national championships at Clemson, and the resulting 10-year contract worth $11 million per.

Pat Narduzzi? Welllll … the Pitt coach had been doing about as well as could be expected at Pitt, then put together a 22-7 record over the past two years before seeing six of his best players plucked in this year’s NFL Draft.

Following last week’s 58-7 loss to Notre Dame, the 2023 Panthers are now 2-6 and now face No. 4 FSU Saturday.

Remember a few weeks back when we discussed the modern mandate for head coaches to always — ALWAYS — blame themselves for any on-field problems? Here’s why.

After last Saturday’s beating, Narduzzi mentioned something fairly obvious.

“You lose a lot of good players a year ago,” he began, “you think as a coach you’re gonna replace them. We obviously haven’t.”

You would’ve thought he’d pasted a giant “You Suck!” banner above each Pitt locker.

In keeping with the modern playbook for sports, politics, entertainment, etc., Narduzzi backtracked before the plane touched down back home.

“I am 100% responsible for today’s loss,” he posted on social media. “I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me! I remain committed to finishing the season strong with our team!”

There’s your difference between going a better-than-average 22-7 over the two previous years and bankrolling a pair of national championships (Dabo) or simply being bigger than the school that currently employs you (Deion).

Early this week, when a caller to Dabo’s weekly radio show questioned whether the coach was worth his salary, given Clemson’s 2023 run of mediocrity, things got hot.

“Let me tell you something, we won 11 games last year, and you’re part of the problem to be honest with you, because that is part of the problem. It’s people like you,” Dabo shot back. “The expectation is greater than the appreciation and that’s the problem.

“We’ve won 12, 10-plus seasons in a row, and that’s happened three times in 150 years. Clemson hasn’t sniffed a national championship in 35 years. We’ve won two in seven years, and there’s only two other teams that can say that, Georgia and Alabama.”

Whew. Wipe off that club and return to holster.

Deion’s riff was a little less theatrical, believe it or not, and less noteworthy, given how he basically began his Colorado tenure by telling most of the current players to see themselves to the door.

Following last Saturday’s loss to UCLA, when QB Shedeur Sanders spent much of the day on his back or scrambling to avoid such things, his father took rhetorical aim at his offensive line.

The big-picture solution, Deion said, “You go get new linemen.”

“That’s the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly.”

Man oh man, if Deion is gonna start whipping out metaphors, it’s not even a fair fight anymore.

That’s leverage with a twist.

Don’t bother looking, it doesn’t grow on trees … and you can’t even buy it on Amazon.

Hey, Willie!

Why don't the Tampa Bay Bucs try using Kyle Trask at quarterback?

His skill level, sportsmanship and overall professionalism are well documented and he was an understudy to Tom Brady for two full years.

So why doesn’t this team with an abysmal record not use a player from their roster who may prove to be the force they need?

JERRY

HEY, JERRY!

Seventeen games is a lot of football for a quarterback to remain upright, so Trask figures to eventually replace Baker Mayfield, even if it’s just due to injury. Bucs coaches see Trask every day in practice, and I doubt they’re purposely sabotaging his career and would use him if they considered him the best option.

Naturally, coaches have been wrong before.

On the bright side, now in his third year, Trask is gaining ground on an eventual NFL pension, and without taking a beating for it. Another Gator great, Shane Matthews, is drawing on a 14-year NFL pension after playing for six different teams between 1993-2006 and appearing in just 31 games.

Shane's income-to-bruises ratio must be off the charts.

Shane, by the way, got 15 of his 22 career starts for the Bears between 1999-2001 and had an 11-10 record. In retrospect, given Chicago’s endless QB struggles, he was a regular Sid Luckman (ask your grandpa).

HEY, WILLIE!

Despite a 29-degree temperature at kickoff in Collegeville, Minn., the home team St. John's Johnnies got hot early for a 35-0 lead after one quarter, and went on to defeat the St. Scholastica Saints, 62-7, last Saturday.

SNOWBIRD WOODY

HEY, ’BIRD

Yeah, I only had the Johnnies winning by 16. St. Scholastica has strong Benedictine ties and therefore the Saints enjoy a stout work ethic, so this current four-game losing skid — by an average of 37 points each, by the way — won’t last forever.

But it does explain the sour mood down at the abbey.

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and the heat index under Dabo Swinney’s orange collar.

1. FSU (8-0). This week: at Pitt. If Pittsburgh was closer to Hollywood, you might draw up a script in which the Pitt players tell their head coach, “You think we stink? Well, we’ll show you,” and then whip the visiting Seminoles. But a Pitt victory and Hollywood are separated by 2,400 miles and an ongoing actors strike. The pick: ’Noles by 24.

2. Miami (6-2).This week: at N.C. State. “Coming off a win over Clemson” doesn’t mean much this year, but still, the Wolfpack seems to have some bite. The pick: ’Pack by 3.

3. Florida (5-3). This week: Arkansas at home. Don’t think of it as a must-win over a week conference foe. Think of it as the necessary sixth win and eventual ticket to the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The pick: Gators by 17.

4. UCF (3-5). This week: at Cincinnati. The Bearcats averaged 10.6 wins a year over the past five seasons, started this year 2-0 and have now lost six straight, their longest losing streak of the 21st century. Can UCF ride Cincy’s reverse-mojo to a first-ever Big 12 win? Why not? The pick: Knights by 10.

5. FAU (4-4). This week: at Alabama-Birmingham. UAB’s first-year head coach is Trent Dilfer. Remember him? He had a few big years as a high school coach in Nashville, but he apparently read the Gerry Faust handbook on transitioning to college ball, because the Blazers are 2-6. The pick: Owls by 9.

6. USF (4-4). This week: at Memphis. The Tigers are 6-2 and look to be on their way to a 9-win season. Oops, make it 8. Mr. Hunch thinks this is another one of those "didn’t see it coming" weeks for USF, this time in a good way. The pick: Bulls by 6.

7. FIU (4-5). This week: off. Panthers get a week off before finishing their season with a possible win and two losses. Trust me. Next week: at Middle Tennessee. Yes, that’s the possible win.

The (other) Picks

In terms of effects on the SEC and the eventual playoff foursome, some big questions are answered Saturday when LSU visits Alabama and Missouri goes between the Athenian hedges.

Is Mizzou for real, and if so, can the Tigers catch Georgia a tad off-kilter and pull the shocker?

Or could it be the other Tigers, of bayou variety, who officially stamp the 2023 Crimson Tide as very vulnerable?

Something’s gotta give, as the old song says — LSU by 3 over ’Bama.

● Elsewhere: Dawgs by 12 over Mizzou; K-State beats Texas; Ole Miss by 10 over Jimbo; Irish beat Clemson; Air Force big over Army; Oklahoma State by 1 over Oklahoma; Auburn beats Vandy; Oregon by 35 over Cal; WVU beats BYU; Washington by 20 over Southern Cal; Oregon State over Deion; and near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, in lovely Holland, the Flying Dutchmen of Hope College over the visiting Trine Thunder.

BTW: Hope? Well, it was originally the “Pioneer School,” but in a speech by community leader Albertus van Raalte in 1851, Al called the school his “anchor of hope.” And there you go.

Some yokels wanted to go with Anchor College, but ironically it didn’t stick. At least that’s what I’m told.

Does Hope College have some throw-back qualities? Well, put this this way: Every September they have a tug-of-war between the freshman and sophomore classes, from opposite sides of the Black River.

And every spring, the Flying Dutchmen have a 24-hour dance marathon. No kidding. It raises money for a local children’s hospital. Seriously, a dance marathon, like you’d see on a Happy Days rerun. Sounds very impressive, especially considering the wooden shoes.

Also, if you're attending the game in Holland, you can fill your culinary needs at nearby Boatwerks, on the bank of lovely Lake Macatawa. Like too many modern joints, they don’t have the decency to offer a domestic light beer on draft, but by God they do serve deep-fried deviled eggs.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

