Deion Sanders couldn’t attend Pac-12 media day, but Lincoln Riley praised him

What new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has done with the CU football program is something we haven’t seen in a long time. However, despite a ton of new faces and a brand new coaching staff, some aren’t too thrilled with Coach Prime’s unorthodox approach.

Lincoln Riley is not one of those naysayers.

During Pac-12 media day, the USC Trojans’ head coach went the other way and commended Sanders for the job he has been doing:

“I give (Sanders) credit. We all know what the rules are. We all know what the parameters are. And our job is to build the best teams that we can for the universities that give us the opportunity to do it. No excuses… There obviously needed to be a roster transformation there in coach Sanders’ opinion, and he went about it aggressively. Obviously, the success of that for us or anybody else will be determined on the field as time goes on.”

After going 1-11 last season and Karl Dorrell being fired, the Colorado program needed big changes. Deion Sanders is playing by the rules. He is simply using a different set of methods compared to his peers. Of course, Riley did something similar by coming to USC from Oklahoma and adding top-tier talent in the portal, including Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison.

