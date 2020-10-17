Deion Sanders' reported contract is a bargain for Jackson State

Deion Sanders is officially head coach at Jackson State, and we now know how much he’ll be making during his tenure in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Per Sports Illustrated, Jackson’s contract is a four-year, $1.2 million deal with at least $120,000 in annual incentives. He will also receive an automatic extension for an eight-win season.

That $300,000 salary is in line with many FCS coaches, which probably makes it a bargain considering what Jackson State is already getting out of its big move.

The school told the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday that it estimates its athletic department’s marketing and promotional value has already increased by $19 million since Sanders’ hiring was announced. The hiring has drawn considerable attention in the media, and will likely translate to increased eyeballs when the program is playing football again.

Prime Time came at a reasonable price for Jackson State. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) More

The hiring still comes with its tradeoffs, like Sanders’ lack of coaching experience above the high school ranks. However, it’s not often an FCS team get one of the most famous players in NFL history to commit to its brand, and the potential benefits are considerable.

Sanders is already seeing wins in the recruiting department, landing a three-star recruit with multiple Pac-12 offers on Wednesday. We’ll see if his son Shedeur, a three-star recruit with 23 scholarship offers per Rivals, will join him as well.

More from Yahoo Sports: