Deion Sanders continues to be the biggest story in all of football

During the early years of Deion Sanders's NFL career, Chris Berman and the rest of the cast of ESPN Primetime would chant in hushed reverential unison, "Prime Time . . . Prime Time . . . Prime Time" at the front end of any play that resulted in Deion doing something great.

That chant is back, at least for me.

Prime Time . . . Prime Time . . . Prime Time.

Sanders the big-time college football coach has become the biggest story in college football. He's the biggest story in all of football.

On Saturday, his Buffaloes overwhelmed former Panthers coach Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers, 36-14. Sanders has already won twice the games Colorado won in all of 2022.

Prime Time . . . Prime Time . . . Prime Time.

It's not a fluke. Sanders can coach. He can motivate football players, at any level.

We all crave greatness. Some coaches know how to reach inside us and press the button that inspires us to be great.

Prime Time . . . Prime Time . . . Prime Time.

Deion can do that. It would work at the NFL level. It needs to happen at the NFL level.

The only question at this point is which owner wil decide to make an aggressive play for Deion? Much of it depends on what happens this season. It also could depend on whether, for example, having Deion as the coach of the Cardinals could be the thing that gets Caleb Williams to sign a contract in Arizona.

Regardless, someone needs to do it. And whoever does it will benefit from it. One, he'll make the team better. Two, he'll make the team relevant — perhaps instantly more relevant than any other team.

What better way, after all, to get the maximum number of prime-time games than to have Deion as the head coach?

Prime Time . . . Prime Time . . . Prime Time.