Deion Sanders is a constant source of intrigue heading into USC game

Earlier this week, in Deion Sanders’ weekly press conference, the Colorado head coach was asked to comment on freshman cornerback Cormani McClain and what he has to do better.

Coach Prime said: “Study and prepare. Be on time for meetings, show up to meetings. Understand the scheme. I check film time from each player so I can see who’s preparing, so if I don’t see that you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s not prepared. That goes for all our players.”

The five star freshman didn’t play in the opener against TCU or against Nebraska in the second game. McClain played but didn’t record a stat against Colorado State and made two tackles against Oregon.

McClain, a native of Lakeland (Florida) who was ESPN’s No. 14 ranked player in the 2023 college recruiting class, initially committed to the University of Miami for a couple of months but flipped when Coach Prime was hired at Colorado.

If Deion Sanders is missing both Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders for the Colorado-USC football game on Saturday, he may have no choice but to put Cormani McClain in the game more often.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire