Deion Sanders confirms Warren Sapp will join Colorado's coaching staff in 2024

Warren Sapp will be a part of the Colorado football coaching staff in 2024, Deion Sanders confirmed Wednesday during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman recently earned his college degree, clearing the way for him to team up with "Coach Prime" in Boulder.

"To see him go get his diploma, because I know what he wants to do, he wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be a part of this staff and he is going to be a part of this staff, he's unbelievable," Sanders said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "The kids love him (Sapp). Oh my God, they love him.

"When the D-line sees him, they light up like a Christmas tree."

Sapp joining the Buffaloes' coaching staff has long been rumored and teased, and he spent time at Colorado practices and games during the 2023 season, but Wednesday was the first outright confirmation from Sanders.

The former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already made an impact on Colorado's roster.

"One of the most beautiful sights I've seen was after practice one day, he just came here to kick it and see me, and he was in the hot tub because, you know, his body is still banged up as well," Sanders told Eisen. "At first it was one guy. I looked down there 30 minutes later, you got the whole defensive line in the hot tub and he's holding court.

"He has captivated all of their attention and they're hanging on to every word. He has so much to give and I can't wait to see him on a daily basis."

It sounds like Sapp will coach the Buffaloes' defensive line alongside defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri, who Sanders has already confirmed will return to the coaching staff in 2024.

With a handful of defensive linemen headed to Boulder for next season, both through the transfer portal and high school ranks, Sapp's presence on the Colorado coaching staff should help the Buffs' defense that allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12) and averaged just 2.3 sacks in 2023.

