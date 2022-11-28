Deion Sanders confirms he was offered CU job

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach opening has been all around the news lately after it was reported that Deion Sanders was not only offered the job, but he apparently has interest.

With the SWAC title game this weekend and Jackson State holding an undefeated record, Sanders acknowledged that he was indeed offered the CU job, according to Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends. So, there you go.

But that isn’t Sanders’ focus, at least for the time being. Instead, he is more concerned about the SWAC title game against Southern on Saturday, per Terrance Harris.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders does not deny that Colorado has offered him the head coaching job along with other offers. But Sanders, without saying whether or not he has accepted the job, says his focus is on this week's SWAC Championship Game. @defendernetwork — Terrance Harris (@TerranceHarris) November 28, 2022

If Sanders does take the job in Boulder, it would be a home run hire for athletic director Rick George after losing Mel Tucker to Michigan State and swinging and missing on the Karl Dorrell hire.

Sanders brings plenty of appeal from a national media perspective and can recruit with the best of them. He even helped switch five-star Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State.

Reports have also surfaced that Colorado could name a head coach by Sunday, one day after the SWAC title game, so the timeline of everything is definitely intriguing. Arizona State, Wisconsin and Nebraska have already hired new head coaches, and now UNLV is open after Marcus Arroyo was fired from his position.

If Sanders doesn’t get hired anywhere this week and the Buffs don’t hire anybody, the dream scenario of Coach Prime coming to Boulder could become a reality.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire