Deion Sanders' Colorado team on Texas Tech football's 2024 home schedule

The Texas Tech football team will host Deion Sanders and Colorado during the 2024 season, as well as Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

The Big 12 on Wednesday announced the conference football scheduling format for the next four years. Teams learned the conference opponents they will play, home and away, from 2024 through 2027. The dates will be announced later.

The Red Raiders' conference road games next season will be at Arizona, TCU, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

The Big 12 will have 16 teams next season with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the Southeastern Conference and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining from the Pac-12.

Texas Tech won't play any school all four years from 2024-27, but will play three games each against Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia.

In its announcement, the Big 12 said it prioritized geography, historic matchups, rivalries and competitive balance in making the schedule.

"As we look towards the future of this conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12," commissioner Brett Yormark said. "I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced. The excitement and parity this conference is known for will continue for years to come." During the four years, all teams will play each other at least once home and away. Opponents facing each other in 2023 and again in 2024 will not play at the same site.

The Big 12 maintained its current nine-game conference schedule, to minimize non-conference schedule disruptions, it said.

Other important factors, it said, were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

Among the new Big 12 members, the last to come to Lubbock will be BYU in 2025, Arizona in 2026 and Utah in 2027. Tech doesn't go to Arizona State, Houston and Utah until 2025, Cincinnati and Colorado until 2026 and Central Florida until 2027.

Tech has two non-conference home games apiece in each of the next four years. That means the Red Raiders will have seven games at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2024 and 2026 and six games at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2025 and 2027.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL

BIG 12 OPPONENTS

2024

Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Baylor, Cincinnati, West Virginia.

Away: Arizona, TCU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State.

2025

Home: Brigham Young, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Central Florida.

Away: Arizona State, Utah, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia.

2026

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia.

Away: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati.

2027

Home: Utah, Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State.

Away: Brigham Young, TCU, Houston, Kansas, Central Florida.

