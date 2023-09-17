Deion Sanders: Colorado star Travis Hunter unlikely to play vs. Oregon

The Oregon Ducks had to feel pretty confident about their chances against the visiting Colorado Buffaloes in Week 4 after watching Deion Sanders and his team struggle to put away the winless Colorado State rams on Saturday night in double overtime.

After the latest news about Colorado star Travis Hunter, the Ducks, and their fans, probably feel even more confident.

According to Sanders, the two-way star is expected to miss “a few weeks” win an unspecified injury that was suffered in the first half of the game on Saturday night against Colorado State. Though it is not clear what injury Hunter is currently dealing with, there seems to be a good chance that he will miss the Week 4 game vs. Oregon.

Colorado HC Deion Sanders said Travis Hunter could be out a few weeks, but did not give a specific injury. The star CB/WR left tonight's game after a late hit in the first half. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 17, 2023

While it may not seem like missing one player would be so drastic to a team, but what Hunter does for Colorado is almost immeasurable. As the former No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, Hunter is an outstanding player as both a wide receiver and a cornerback for the Buffaloes. So far this year, he has 14 catches for 192 yards through two games, plus 7 tackles, 1 INT, and 2 PBUs.

Here is the play that he got injured on in Saturday night’s game:

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

We will continue to monitor the situation and see whether or not Hunter will be able to return to the field any time soon, but it seems like right now, Duck fans should not expect to see him play in Eugene on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire