Deion Sanders, Colorado players share thoughts following final game of 2023

Even though the Buffs didn’t finish 2023 how they would’ve liked to, there is still plenty of optimism flowing through head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program. The Buffs won three more games than they did last year and if Coach Prime can dominate the transfer portal once again this offseason, Colorado could make some noise in the Big 12 next fall.

In CU’s season finale against Utah on Saturday, Ryan Staub started at quarterback in place of the injured Shedeur Sanders and played well, but the Utes ultimately prevailed with a 23-17 win.

Here’s what Coach Prime, Staub and defensive lineman Shane Cokes had to say after the game:

TRENDING WELL

Coach Prime postgame: “We’re trending in the right direction. We’re moving forward. What we have on the horizon, you will be proud of. I promise you that.” #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/YD8JvxYMwd — Colorado Football/Basketball Radio Network (@CURadioNetwork) November 25, 2023

CREDIT TO COACHES

Ryan Staub on his first career start: “honestly I was nervous I was excited. Credit to my coaches. I put a lot of work in the film and practice.” He said he knew was going to start on Sunday — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 25, 2023

PLAYED HARD

Shane Cokes on the final game of the season: “It’s been a long season. I think every game we fought hard. End of the day we played hard. We can build off that.” He said he hasn’t made a decision if he will return next season. — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 25, 2023

EVOLUTION

Ryan Staub and Shane Cokes on how this program has evolved since January. pic.twitter.com/0sIobKElya — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) November 25, 2023

FOUNDATION IS SET

“With the foundation that Coach Prime has built here, we are on an upward trajectory. We’re going to be great.” – Ryan Staub — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 25, 2023

TRANSFER PORTAL GOALS

Coach Prime on the transfer portal: “What we need for Shedeur, we know where to find it. It ain’t hard to find.” — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 25, 2023

COACHING STAFF CHANGES

Coach Prime says there will be, “A few,” coaching staff changes going into the off-season. — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 25, 2023

BIG 12 EXCITEMENT

Coach Prime on heading to the Big 12 “I can’t wait to get to where we are going.” — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 25, 2023

READY TO RECRUIT

PROUD

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Shane Cokes on what he’s taken away from a season under Coach Prime:

“His energy, his passion.. how much he puts into us and how much he wants us to be great… How his high his expectations are. They’re higher than what we set for ourselves” pic.twitter.com/FA0Vi8DqzE — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 25, 2023

MEETING WITH PLAYERS

Coach Prime on some of the players who have decisions to make on if they want to come back to CU or not: “Some of the players already started [having conversations], I met with some players this last week. We hope that they plan on staying and some guys, if they wanna go God… — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 25, 2023

