What Deion Sanders, Colorado players are saying heading into Friday’s Washington State game

Despite a current four-game losing streak, this Colorado football team hasn’t lost much of its early-season confidence. Head coach Deion Sanders is seeing progress and with the amount of talent that the Buffs own, there are reasons to like Colorado’s chances at beating a struggling Washington State team on Friday.

After starting the season 4-0 with wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State, the Cougars are losers of six straight heading into their home finale.

Coach Prime, safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive lineman Amari McNeill, edge rusher Jordan Domineck and defensive ends coach Nick Williams all spoke to the media this week ahead of Friday’s game. Here’s what they had to say:

SHUTTING DOWN THE A&M RUMORS

Coach Prime on the Texas A&M rumors: “I wanna win. You think I really sit down and talk about that kind of stuff? I’m good. We gotta win. Let’s focus on this week.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

ON THE FUTURE

"We got about 95% of the team coming back, we're looking good." -Coach Prime looking towards next year — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) November 14, 2023

PROGRESS

Coach Prime on getting back on the road this week and the progress of the team: “there’s progress but we can seem to make that play. The thing I love the most about this team is they do not give up. They fight to the end of every dern game. And we’re pretty young. We have dern… — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

RESPECT FOR WASHINGTON STATE

Coach Prime on Wazzu: "They are similar to us, statistically, physically, what they are capable of doing. (Cameron Ward) is a phenomenal passer." — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) November 14, 2023

ON DYLAN EDWARDS

Coach Prime on Dylan Edwards: “I don’t think it’s up and downs in regards to Dylan we have to get him the ball in space. That’s on us to figure out ways to get the ball in space. Phenomenal player.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

COACH PRIME IS HERE

"I tell them what I told them when I came … I'm here. … I don't hear it. I'm gonna tell them the truth," Coach Prime on recruits saying he won't be here in the future. — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) November 14, 2023

ON ANALYTICS

"Analytics are wonderful, but sometimes you got to know your team." -Coach Prime on using analytics in prep — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) November 14, 2023

ON THE LOSING STREAK

Coach Prime on his mood during this losing streak: “I’m good. My cologne is called Win. We’re going through a patch right now that we’re learning how to. Every week I see progress. I’m ecstatic about that. I’m happy that this team is not giving up or quit. And that this fan base… — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

TAKING CARE OF THE LITTLE THINGS

Coach Prime on his focus going into Friday: “We gotta take care of the little things. Let’s start with tackling. We gotta block better, we have to run the football better. We have to take advantage of situational football as well. We have to be wise on the field and not beat… — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

"Very important. Both sides of the ball, we gotta play a very good game … We just need to stay down and beat the team and move on to the next week," Amari McNeill on making a bowl game. — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) November 14, 2023

PRAISE FOR TREVOR WOODS

Cam Silmon-Craig on Trevor Woods: “He’s a big reason why our defense changed a lot. Trevor is a very smart guy, he’s like our brain. He’s been great and has been doing his thing.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 14, 2023

JADEN MILLINER-JONES COMING ALONG

"He's a Prime guy coming up. … He's going to be amazing. … He's a young guy with an older mentality," Cam Silmon-Craig on Jaden Milliner-Jones. — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) November 14, 2023

RESPECT FOR COLORADO FANS

Cam Silmon-Craig with an amazing quote about Colorado fans 🙌 “I’ve never played in a game where the people are this loud and this engaged in the game… People are standing up the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/sG6Nf8u17U — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 14, 2023

FULL 60 MINUTES

Jordan Domineck: “If you can put a full 60 minutes together, we can see how dominant the CU Buffs can be.” Domineck is fired up and energetic today. Highlighting the team’s chemistry and togetherness that helps them improve every week. — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) November 15, 2023

IMPROVEMENT

CU DE coach Nick Williams: “It’s hard to grade out well with me, but they’ve been doing better. I like my group because they hold each other accountable… They play for each other… That’s what I’m proud of.” — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire