Deion Sanders: Colorado football's losing streak is 'toughest stretch of probably my life'

The final stretch of the 2023 college football season has been a trying and difficult time for Colorado and first-year coach Deion Sanders.

Late Friday night, following the Buffaloes’ 56-14 loss at Washington State, he offered a glimpse at just how taxing it has been:

“This is the toughest stretch of probably my life,” Sanders, who coached the game with flu-like symptoms, said. “I’m sorry, guys. My head is throbbing.”

In his first season with the program since coming over from Jackson State, Sanders has experienced the joyous highs and gutting falls that coaching college football can offer.

After finishing 1-11 in 2022, Colorado captured the attention of the sport nationally with a 3-0 start and No. 19 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” regularly showing up to the school’s Boulder, Colorado campus for their broadcasts.

But starting with a 42-6 loss at No. 6 Oregon on Sept. 23, the Buffaloes have lost seven of their past eight games, the most recent of which ensured a losing record for the season. The defeat against Washington State was Colorado’s most lopsided of the season.

“We’re still trying to figure out our identity, trying to figure out who we are in turbulent times,” Sanders said Friday. “And I still don’t know. After all these weeks, I still don’t know.”

Those setbacks have come with a personal toll, too: The Buffaloes have given up 54 sacks this season, this most of any FBS program, meaning that quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the former Jackson State star and Deion Sanders’ son, has endured immense physical strain. Sanders had to leave Colorado’s 28-16 loss to UCLA on Oct. 28 to receive a pain-killing shot and exited Friday’s loss to Washington State after taking a big hit on a botched snap.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will wrap up their 2023 season with a game at Utah in Rivalry Week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Deion Sanders: Colorado losing streak is 'toughest stretch' of his life