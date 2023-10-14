Deion Sanders after collapse against Stanford: `I'm gonna try my best to stay composed'

BOULDER, Colo. – Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has never seen anything quite like this.

His Buffaloes lost against Stanford Friday night in double overtime, 46-43. But the way they lost shocked him much more than the final result. After building a 29-0 lead at halftime, they collapsed and allowed Stanford to score on every single possession they had after halftime in front of a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field (53,154).

That’s eight Stanford scores in eight Stanford possessions, starting with five straight touchdown drives to open the second half and then a 31-yard field goal to win the game in the second overtime.

“This is tough for me, and I’m trying my best, and I thank you all for your patience,” he said afterward. “And I thank you all for your heart because this is really tough for me.”

What else did Deion Sanders say?

He said he was “truly upset” and “truly disturbed” by what he saw but also saw it coming. After scoring touchdowns on each of their first four possessions to start the game, he sensed his team had gotten complacent. He was right.

And now the Buffaloes (4-3) enter a bye week with five games left in the regular season. They need two more wins to become eligible for a postseason bowl game and might have a difficult time getting there after starting the season amid much national fanfare at 3-0.

“I’m gonna try my best to stay composed and do the best of my ability to handle this press conference because you deserve my best,” Sanders told reporters. “We started out the game wonderfully and finally put it together in the first half like I desired.”

Sanders then asked a question:

“I believe the score was 29-0, am I correct?”

Deion Sanders questions commitment of players

That score seemed so long ago. And then came the letdown and all the mistakes, including an interception thrown by his quarterback son Shedeur to finish Colorado’s second overtime drive on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Stanford then ran three plays before kicker Joshua Karty kicked the game winner.

“That was just a dumb play,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I just threw it up.”

"From youth on I don't remember being up 29 {to} nothing and losing a football game. I really don't. This is a little tough for me."



Deion Sanders speaks after Colorado's double OT loss to Stanford ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d0bww87jNP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

His father said, "if you're going to point the finger, point it at me." But he also sees a bigger problem and told it to his team in the locker room after the game – a lack of commitment and passion.

“They’ve got to make up their mind – Are they in love with this game or are they in like with it,” Deion Sanders said. “Because when you love something, you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you’ve got to, but when you like it, that’s just the button you push. You like something – that’s what they do on social media. So we’ve got to figure out – Do they love it? Or do they like it? And it’s hard for me because I love this. I love it. I am truly 100% in love with this thing, and I just want people to match me. Just match my passion, match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms, just match every darn thing I give to this game.”

Why did his team fail so miserably?

The Buffs’ 29-0 lead had them thinking the game was over, apparently. That was the score with 2:57 left in the second quarter after receiver Xavier Weaver had scored the last of his three touchdowns in the first half. Colorado star receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter had scored the other touchdown for the Buffs before halftime and even looked like he was poised to have a breakout game after missing the previous three games with a lacerated liver.

But Hunter had his own problems in the second half . His name was Elic Ayomanor, a sophomore receiver for Stanford who finished with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns, all after halftime.

“There were some plays he made and some plays he didn’t,” Deion Sanders said of Hunter. “Just so happens, the plays that he didn’t make at the end are magnified. But the plays he made kept us in the game.”

The big catch and big comeback

The biggest play he didn’t make came on a fantastic catch by Ayomanor in the first overtime. Colorado had scored first in the extra period – taking a 43-36 lead after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to receiver Javon Antonio.

Stanford then took over at the 25-yard line with the game on the line. Anything less than a touchdown would mean defeat.

On their first snap, they got penalized for a false start, pushing the ball back to the 30.

RIGHT OFF THE DOME OH MY 🤯😱



What a catch, @elicayomanor 👏 @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/KDbIQjjg9l — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

On their next snap came more magic from Ayomanor, at Hunter’s expense. Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels took the shotgun snap and tossed it over Hunter to Ayomanor, who appeared to grab the ball off the back of Hunter’s helmet as he drifted back into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown, tying the game at 43-43 after the extra point.

“We didn’t play well, not just Travis,” Sanders said. “I think it all started when we gave up the 97-yard touchdown.”

That also came from Daniels to Ayomanor, several scores before that on a cold autumn night at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. It was Stanford’s second touchdown in the third quarter.

“He put together a really epic performance,” Stanford coach Troy Taylor said of Ayomanor.

Daniels also had quite a night, completing 27 of 45 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was the biggest comeback in school history for Stanford (2-5).

In Colorado’s case, it didn’t help that the Buffs rang up 17 penalties for 127 yards, including recurring substitution issues on defense.

“Some of our players aren’t built for the moment where they have to make a play,” Deion Sanders said. “We’re not built for the moment right now.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders' Colorado team suffers shocking loss to Stanford in 2OT