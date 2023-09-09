Deion Sanders’ best postgame quotes from Colorado’s win over Nebraska

Folsom Field’s 100th season of Colorado football began with a bang on Saturday as the No. 22 Buffs dismantled Nebraska, 36-14.

Deion Sanders is now 2-0 as the lead man in Boulder with another winnable game coming next week against Colorado State — on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” by the way.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Xavier Weaver and defensive end Taijh Alston spoke to the media after the Week 2 win and all three shared their desire to keep Colorado’s momentum going strong.

Coach Prime then began his postgame presser in front of a packed crowd of media members. Below are some of his best quotes:

On slow start

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“We started off slow. Played like a lot of garbage in the first half. Probably five minutes left in the first half, we started picking up quite a bit and doing what we’re capable of doing.”

On Colorado's mentality

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“We didn’t just want to win. We wanted to dominate. In the first half, we weren’t dominant. In the second half, we got it together. We began to dominate but we wanted to really impose our will.

On Shedeur and Shilo

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“As a father, I’m really proud of him (Shedeur). I’m proud of Shilo and (Deion) Jr. as well for doing hat he does for social media. He’s (Shedeur) very mature. He’s always been very mature, very astute and he studies his butt off.”

On scene at Folsom Field

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“To know what we accomplished today and to see that many people that came to see us perform, it was tremendous.”

On connection between Shedeur Sanders and Xavier Weaver

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“That stuff that you see on the field, I see in practice. I have been saying this for a long time and everybody is just getting a chance to see it. Xavier is a dawg.”

On national media attention

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“We expect it. I know it sounds kind of boastful. It sounds at the risk of sounding arrogant. We truly expect that.”

On Travis Hunter

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“At six o’clock in the morning, probably at 5:45 a.m. I get a text every game day saying, ‘Let’s go.'”

On CU's defense

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“The defense is always focused. We don’t just focus on one unit, but they’re always trying to focus on fixing the things that we were horrible at a week ago.”

On winning with recruits in attendance

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“It says ‘I ain’t hard to find.’ That’s what it says. The thing about it, you got to recruit to analyze everything because I analyze stuff when I recruit.

