Deion Sanders 'ashamed' of 31 NFL teams for passing over HBCU talent in NFL draft

Deion Sanders says he’s "ashamed" for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.

The New England Patriots used the No. 245 pick in the seventh round to draft defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who played for Sanders at Jackson State until Sanders bolted to become Colorado’s new coach earlier this year.

"I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players," Sanders wrote on Twitter after the draft was completed Saturday night.

So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. pic.twitter.com/BfEm3zIGPH — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 30, 2023

HBCU’s saw four players taken in the 2022 NFL draft, after no players were drafted in 2021. Since 2000, HBCU players were not selected in nine NFL drafts.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed.

HBCU players get signed as undrafted free agents

On the bright side, NFL teams have signed at least 16 players from HBCUs as undrafted free agents after the draft.

