Deion Sanders 'ashamed' of 31 NFL teams for passing over HBCU talent in NFL draft
Deion Sanders says he’s "ashamed" for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.
The New England Patriots used the No. 245 pick in the seventh round to draft defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who played for Sanders at Jackson State until Sanders bolted to become Colorado’s new coach earlier this year.
"I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players," Sanders wrote on Twitter after the draft was completed Saturday night.
So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. pic.twitter.com/BfEm3zIGPH
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 30, 2023
HBCU’s saw four players taken in the 2022 NFL draft, after no players were drafted in 2021. Since 2000, HBCU players were not selected in nine NFL drafts.
HBCU players get signed as undrafted free agents
On the bright side, NFL teams have signed at least 16 players from HBCUs as undrafted free agents after the draft.
Isaiah Land, an outside linebacker from Florida A&M and the top-ranked HBCU prospect this year, signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed edge rusher Andrew Farmer from Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Virginia State running back Darius Hagans.
The New Orleans Saints signed Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans III and South Carolina State receiver Shaq Davis.
The Miami Dolphins signed Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller.
The Denver Broncos signed Jackson State receiver Dallas Daniels, and running back Emmanuel Wilson from Fort Valley State.
The Chicago Bears signed Jackson State cornerback De’Jahn Warren.
The Washington Commanders signed defensive lineman Joshua Pryor from Bowie State.
The San Francisco 49ers signed Hampton University receiver Jadakis Bonds.
The New York Jets signed Claudin Cherelus, a linebacker from Alcorn State.
The Baltimore Ravens signed Bowie State quarterback Dion Golatt, and edge rusher Camron Peterson from Southern University.
The Los Angeles Rams signed Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith.
The Carolina Panthers signed North Carolina A&T tackle Ricky Lee.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders blasts NFL teams for passing on HBCU talent in NFL draft