Deion Sanders appears to mistake All-Pro S Kevin Byard for a 'fan' on Twitter

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/ten/" data-ylk="slk:Tennessee Titans">Tennessee Titans</a> free safety <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/29298/" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Byard">Kevin Byard</a> (31) celebrates a play with teammate <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/28558/" data-ylk="slk:Tye Smith">Tye Smith</a> (33) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Does NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders know who Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard is?

Before today, it’s a question we would have undoubtedly answered with “yes.” After seeing what unfolded Tuesday on Twitter, that yes isn’t so certain any longer.

We’ll start at the beginning of this story, which begins when the NFL Network tweeted a graphic that said Sanders believed new Houston Texans player Tyrann Mathieu was the best safety in the game.

Byard, who was named first-team All-Pro in 2017, responded to the graphic with a logical question that was probably a bit in jest. He and Harrison Smith were named as the safeties to the Associated Press team.

And here’s where things get a little weird. Instead of justifying why he had Mathieu ahead of Byard, Smith and every other safety in the league in his hypothetical rankings, Sanders decided he needed to show flaunt his irrepressible ego.


Maybe Sanders is referring to Byard being a fan of his, though that doesn’t really make sense given the context of Byard’s reply and Deion’s line of “who players and former players feel is the best.’ Discounting a fan’s opinion is one thing, discounting an All-Pro’s is another, even if it’s an opinion about himself.

Giving Sanders the benefit of the doubt on this one isn’t easy, especially when you consider Byard’s prominence as one of the best defensive players in the league last season.

