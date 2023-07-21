Deion Sanders addresses criticism received from fellow coaches

Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables recently fired a shot at Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders. He joins a list of coaches who have not been pleased with his program rebuild, including Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi.

After Narduzzi’s comments, Sanders made sure to make his feelings known, and this won’t be the last time somebody takes an unprovoked shot at him, especially with all of the hype and buzz Colorado has been receiving.

However, Coach Prime has apparently responded to some of the criticism he has been receiving from fellow college football coaches, and he fired off a series of tweets.

Some of the negative comments he received were misconstrued while false rumors circulated on the internet, much to the displeasure of Coach Prime.

Will someone please help me track down who put the lie out that was a response to the latest coaches attack on @CUBuffsFootball . Please help me identify the LIAR. God bless — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 18, 2023

Please read this slowly. I've Never responded to any of these Great coaches that choose to target me or our program here @CUBuffsFootball. I'm Great at walking & talking the talk & if it were truly me I would've referenced a LAMBORGHINI. That's #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 18, 2023

What he has done in a few months is unprecedented. If it works out, his work could become a more common practice in college football moving forward.

