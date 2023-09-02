Deion Sanders 1-0 as Colorado’s head coach after upset win over #17 TCU

Colorado upset No. 17 TCU in Deion Sanders' first game as the Buffaloes' head coach. Colorado was led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player, Travis Hunter.

JASON FITZ: TCU gave Colorado a home where the Buffalo could roam, and Coach Prime gets his first win as Colorado's head coach.

Colorado gets their first road win against a top-20 team since 2002. And we all thought at the beginning of this game, sure, Colorado might be hard to scout. You don't know what they're going to call. As the game wore on, it would normalize. It didn't.

Shedeur Sanders went off for 510 yards, 4 touchdowns. In the process, Travis Hunter played both ways. I think my guy played like 3,742 snaps. I don't know. Google it. Find the exact number. But he was absolutely unstoppable.

This is a Colorado team that had been held under 400 yards for 26 straight games, not any more. They get a massive win, and now instead of talking about the pregame speeches, the celebrity, and the luggage, we're going to be talking about this Colorado team and trying to figure out exactly who the Buffaloes can be this season.