Deion Sanders or not, Jerry Jones ready to risk it all to put Dallas Cowboys back in Super Bowl

Owner Jerry Jones is feeling as good about the Dallas Cowboys heading into next week’s bye as he’s had in some time.

The team is 6-2 and has a chance to get better in a race to become the NFC representative in the Super Bowl that is wide open as it’s been in years.

The Cowboys are coming off a 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in which quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense had the best game of the season to hopefully better complement what has been a dominant defense.

Add in the continued improvement from Prescott, who missed five of the first eight games with a fractured right thumb, and the expected return of eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, Jones is down right giddy about the Cowboys’ chances to contend for the Super Bowl for the first time since their last title in 1995.

“I think the way we got here and to be sitting here with Dak playing well as he is,” Jones said. ”I look at our personnel. I do so see a rising talent level with Tyron coming back and (some other injured players coming back). I see a significant talent level rise. I see it. I don’t see see that we are desperate at any place.”

The Cowboys are not desperate but Jones is willing to be a little dangerous, even risky with NFL trading deadline coming up on Tuesday, if an opportunity arises that could put the team over the top in their quest to their 27-year Super Bowl drought.

And he continues to refer to the free agent addition of All-Pro cornerback Deion Sanders before the 1995 season, providing the final piece to their third Super Bowl title of the 1990s, which also happened to be the team’s last one.

He’s all in and ready to do a similar deal for a Sanders-like difference-maker, no matter the cost.

“I keep alluding to it,” Jones said. “Back in the 1990s, we added Deion to a pretty stacked deck that got us over the hump. You shouldn’t exclude that possibility cause we got the cap room. We got the draft picks. We are not over our skis in any of those areas.

Story continues

“At 6-2 here with where we are with our team, we can play option quarterback here (with a trade). We got a shot.”

Jones said what he wants fans to know first and foremost as that a Cowboys organization, which has been conservative with its money in free agency and has made a point to prefer to build their team through the draft, is ready to go for it with a deal to make them Super Bowl winners again.

“The main thing is I don’t have an aversion,” Jones said. “If it’s there and it has a good chance of fitting, I will take the risk. That is risky stuff. That is pull the trigger stuff.

“If I have the chance to do something that can be interpreted as a real meat-on-the-bone going for it then I will do it,” he added. “I feel that good about our chances. I will do that. I will give up some future currency to go for it.”