Deion Jones visits with Giants on Monday

The Giants may be adding some more depth on defense.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, linebacker Deion Jones is visiting with New York on Monday.

Jones spent the first six seasons of his career with Atlanta. But he was traded to Cleveland last October. After coming off injured reserve, he appeared in 11 games with five starts for the Browns in 2022. He finished with 44 total tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

A second-round pick of the 2016 draft, Jones has played 96 games with 88 starts. He’s amassed 12 interceptions, 11.0 sacks, 46 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits.

The Giants also added Bobby Okereke at linebacker on a four-year deal last month.

